Xi's article on farmland protection to be published
(Xinhua) 15:49, November 30, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article on farmland protection and the comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Friday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 23rd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
