Shenzhen: Leading the way in technological innovation

People's Daily Online) 09:12, November 30, 2023

Shenzhen, a city in southern China, has emerged as a leading hub for technological innovation and development in recent years. As an integral part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen has rapidly transformed from a small fishing village into a dynamic metropolis, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurial spirit.

Shenzhen is a fertile ground for nurturing and incubating tech companies, boasting abundant innovative resources and a favorable entrepreneurial environment that attracts numerous entrepreneurs and investors. It has become home to many high-tech enterprises, establishing itself as a leading hub for technological innovation in China and globally.

Shenzhen's rapid evolution into a leading tech hub reflects its dedication to nurturing creativity, innovation, and sustainable growth. As the city continues to draw talent and investment, its reputation as a global front-runner in technology and innovation, is set to further strengthen in the years to come.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)