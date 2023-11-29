First China International Supply Chain Expo features diverse activities

People's Daily Online) 09:52, November 29, 2023

With the theme, "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) features diverse activities.

The first CISCE features a series of activities, including an opening ceremony and Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Summit, six thematic forums, one think tank forum and report release conference, as well as a variety of supporting activities like supply-demand matchmaking conference, industry seminars, and new product releases.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) released the Beijing Initiative on Global Industrial and Supply Chain Connectivity and the Global Supply Chain Promotion Report during the expo.

The first CISCE encompasses trade promotion, investment cooperation, innovation gathering, mutual learning and exchanges. It strives to create an open international cooperation platform that connects the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, integrates large, medium, and small enterprises, facilitates industry-university-research collaboration, and promotes application-oriented cooperation with both Chinese and foreign enterprises.

During the expo, various support activities will facilitate exchanges and discussions on cutting-edge technologies, industry hot topics, and other topics. These topics are closely related to the theme and exhibits of the CISCE, responding to the needs and concerns of all parties, while facilitating consensus building. All parties will explore new solutions to keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded.

The first CISCE is hosted by the CCPIT and organized by China International Exhibition Center Group Limited (CIEC Group), which is under the direct administration of the CCPIT. It is scheduled to run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing.

