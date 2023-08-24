We Are China

CISCE 101: Introduction to CISCE

People's Daily Online) 13:32, August 24, 2023

“1”: the CISCE will set up a large exhibition area for "Supply Chain Service Exhibition."

"1" : The CISCE will hold a Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Summit.

"4" : The CISCE will play the role of four platforms, which are trade promotion, investment cooperation, innovation gathering and learning exchange.

“5”: The CISCE will showcase five major chains, which are Intelligent Vehicle Chain, Green Agriculture Chain, Cleaner Energy Chain, Digital Technology Chain, and Healthy Life Chain.

"6" : The CISCE will hold six theme sub-forums and the supply and demand matching meetings, industry seminars, new product launches and other support activities.

