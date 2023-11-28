Qatar, Hamas confirm extension of Gaza truce for 2 days

Children play at a playground in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 27, 2023. Qatar announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

DOHA/GAZA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Qatar announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said his country hopes "the humanitarian pause will lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the killing of civilians."

The truce extension was also confirmed by Hamas. The Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said in a statement to Xinhua that the temporary ceasefire would be extended for another two days "under the same conditions as listed in the previous deal."

Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Israel and Hamas reached a four-day ceasefire agreement last week, which entails a halt to hostilities in Gaza, more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, and the release of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The initial truce deal took effect on Friday and is set to expire on Tuesday.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, Qatar has been making mediation efforts along with Egypt and the U.S. between the two warring parties to secure the release of hostages and de-escalate the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

