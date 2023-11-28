China welcomes all efforts conducive to ceasefire, deescalating Gaza situation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:10, November 28, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all efforts that are conducive to bringing about ceasefire and deescalating the situation, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on Monday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the current situation in Gaza.

According to reports, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that it would delay the release of hostages until Israel allows aid trucks to enter northern Gaza, accusing Israel of violating the terms regarding aid in the ceasefire agreement and continuing to open fire.

The Israeli military said that it will immediately return to striking and operations in the Gaza Strip once the truce ends and that the fighting would continue until all hostages are freed and Hamas itself is dismantled.

Wang said since Israel and Hamas reached the ceasefire agreement, both sides have released three groups of detainees.

"Steps towards peace, however small, should be encouraged. Difficulties in protecting civilians, however daunting, must be overcome with every possible effort," the spokesperson said.

Noting that this round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has continued for more than 50 days, causing great casualties and serious humanitarian disasters, Wang said violence does not bring true security and the use of force will not create lasting peace.

China welcomes all efforts that are conducive to bringing about ceasefire and deescalating the situation, Wang said, urging parties to the conflict to earnestly implement UN Security Council Resolution 2712 and the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly at its emergency special session, jointly and effectively implement the temporary ceasefire agreement and enable it to be extended, and realize a true and lasting ceasefire.

