Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza over phone

Xinhua) 15:25, November 27, 2023

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed issues concerning hostage release and humanitarian assistance in Gaza Strip.

In a telephone conversation, Biden welcomed the release of hostages by Hamas over the past three days, and the two agreed to continue supporting the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

"The two leaders agreed that the work is not yet done and that they will continue working to secure the release of all hostages. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days," a White House statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the pause in fighting and much needed additional humanitarian assistance to Gaza, read the White House statement.

