Psychological stimulation and relief activity held at school in Gaza

Xinhua) 15:05, November 24, 2023

A volunteer interacts with children during a psychological stimulation and relief activity at a school affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Children take part in a psychological stimulation and relief activity at a school affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A volunteer interacts with children during a psychological stimulation and relief activity at a school affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Children take part in a psychological stimulation and relief activity at a school affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

