Peru hails temporary truce between Israel, Hamas
LIMA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Peruvian government on Wednesday hailed a four-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).
"Peru's government welcomes the temporary ceasefire agreement reached between the government of Israel and Hamas," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
The deal "represents the greatest diplomatic effort after 47 days of clashes that have caused the death and forced displacement of civilians," it said.
At the same time, the ministry recognized the mediation carried out by Qatar and Egypt, "which includes the release of 50 Israeli citizens ... and the entry of humanitarian aid."
Peru will continue to advocate for "a two-state solution, Palestine and Israel, which can live together in peace within internationally recognized and secure borders," the ministry added.
