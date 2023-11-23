China welcomes temporary ceasefire agreement reached by relevant parties: spokesperson
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the temporary ceasefire agreement reached by relevant parties and hopes this will help ease the humanitarian crisis, deescalate the conflict and cool down the tensions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment that Hamas has announced that it reached a deal that includes a four-day pause in fighting with Israel.
Since this round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, China has been calling for a ceasefire and working to deescalate the situation, protect civilians and provide humanitarian assistance, Mao said.
"We welcome the agreement and hope this will help ease the humanitarian crisis, deescalate the conflict and cool down the tensions," Mao said.
