Israeli gov't accepts deal for release of Gaza hostages, ceasefire: media

Xinhua) 09:41, November 22, 2023

JERUSALEM, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Israel accepted a Qatar-mediated proposal on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the entry of more humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave in exchange for Hamas to release hostages, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported.

