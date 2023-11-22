Home>>
Israeli gov't accepts deal for release of Gaza hostages, ceasefire: media
(Xinhua) 09:41, November 22, 2023
JERUSALEM, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Israel accepted a Qatar-mediated proposal on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the entry of more humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave in exchange for Hamas to release hostages, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported.
