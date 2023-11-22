Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 14,000

Xinhua) 08:59, November 22, 2023

Palestinian people get drinking water from trucks loaded with food supplies in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 21, 2023. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 14,000 since the current Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, the Hamas-run government media office said Tuesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 14,000 since the current Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, the Hamas-run government media office said Tuesday.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director general of the media office, said at a press conference that among the dead were 5,840 children and 3,920 women, while more than 33,000 others were injured.

Al-Thawabta said the number of missing persons has surpassed 6,800, including 4,500 children and women under the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli attacks.

Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, during which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

