Hamas says it reaches 4-day ceasefire agreement with Israel

Xinhua) 10:17, November 22, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said on Wednesday that it has reached a four-day ceasefire agreement with Israel under a Qatari-Egyptian mediation after 46 days of bloody conflict in the besieged coastal enclave.

