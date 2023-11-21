Languages

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Hamas leader says close to reaching truce deal with Israel

(Xinhua) 13:03, November 21, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hamas is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, said Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Islamic movement's political bureau, in a statement posted on Telegram on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

