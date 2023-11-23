Russia welcomes Israel-Hamas agreement on humanitarian pause

Xinhua) 09:30, November 23, 2023

MOSCOW, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Russia welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"In Moscow, we welcome the achievement of an agreement between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause. Russia has been calling for this since the beginning of the conflict escalation," she stated.

"We note the special efforts of Qatar aimed at the practical implementation of the international community's call for de-escalation," she said.

"This is the most important decision that was made, and which still gives hope that de-escalation is possible," said Zakharova, adding that it is important not to disrupt the humanitarian pause.

Earlier on Wednesday Israel and Hamas confirmed their agreement on a Qatar-mediated proposal for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza.

