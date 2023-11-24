Home>>
Israel-Hamas truce deal takes effect
(Xinhua) 13:37, November 24, 2023
GAZA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- After 48 days of fierce fighting, the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel entered into force in the Gaza Strip at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) Friday, and will continue for four days.
