Israel-Hamas truce deal takes effect

Xinhua) 13:37, November 24, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- After 48 days of fierce fighting, the temporary truce between Hamas and Israel entered into force in the Gaza Strip at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) Friday, and will continue for four days.

