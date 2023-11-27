Home>>
Chinese FM to chair UN Security Council high-level meeting on Palestinian-Israeli issue
(Xinhua) 16:01, November 27, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for November, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on Nov. 29. Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York to chair the meeting, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
