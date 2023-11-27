135th Mekong River joint patrol concludes

KUNMING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese law enforcement vessels that participated in the 135th Mekong River joint patrol docked at a port in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday afternoon, marking the successful conclusion of an operation also involving Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand.

The joint patrol saw seven vessels and 176 law-enforcement officers from the four countries and covered over 600 km of waterway.

During the patrol, the joint taskforce from these countries inspected 137 vehicles, 285 individuals, and over 60 tonnes of goods. One person involved in illegal border crossing was apprehended, while one boat-capsizing incident was handled, with two Laotian crew members rescued in the process.

In a bid to ensure effective emergency response and management in the Mekong River region, a joint search and rescue drill was carried out, including the rescue of individuals that had fallen into the water, firefighting on boats and underwater detection and salvage.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement officers also conducted campaigns to combat illegal transboundary activities through promotional initiatives in coastal villages, ports and schools.

In addition, a Chinese medical team was dispatched to Muang Mo, Laos, to provide free clinic services for the locals. They carried out cardiovascular disease screenings and general medical consultations for over 300 people, distributed more than 200 epidemic prevention brochures and donated various medicines.

The Mekong River, also known as the Lancang River in China, is an important waterway for cross-border transportation.

