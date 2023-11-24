China's position against Fukushima nuclear wastewater discharge clear, unchanged: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's position against Japan's discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean is clear and unchanged, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press briefing when responding to a relevant question.

Mao said that China is opposed to Japan's discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean.

"This is our clear position and has not changed," Mao said, pointing out that the ocean discharge bears on the health of all humanity, the global marine environment and the international public interest.

"Japan needs to take seriously the legitimate concerns both from home and abroad and properly handle this in a responsible and constructive manner," said Mao.

