Chinese vice president meets former Japanese prime minister

Xinhua) 09:56, October 27, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda in Beijing on Wednesday.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Han said, adding that peaceful coexistence and everlasting friendship between China and Japan conform to the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, and are also of great significance to Asia and the world.

He said China and Japan enjoy deep-rooted people-to-people friendship and deeply integrated interests, calling on the two sides to further strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and realize mutual learning and mutual benefit.

The Chinese side appreciates the unremitting efforts and important contributions made by Fukuda and friendly people from the Japanese cultural community to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan, Han said. He urged joint efforts by the two sides to strengthen cooperation and play a bigger role in improving and developing bilateral relations and enhancing friendly feelings between their peoples.

Fukuda said Japan and China enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges and closely linked interests, and expressed his willingness to continue to promote cooperation with China in various fields.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)