19th Beijing-Tokyo Forum opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:39, October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Beijing-Tokyo Forum on Thursday opened in Beijing.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, delivered a speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the event.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a congratulatory message to the forum.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Wang called for unremitting efforts to develop Sino-Japanese relations for the new era.

Wang put forward a five-point proposal for developing China-Japan relations, including honoring commitments, expanding cooperation, properly handling differences, restoring amity, and enhancing coordination.

In his message, Kishida said that Japan and China bear important responsibilities for fostering peace and prosperity in the region and the international community at large, adding that it is of extreme importance for the two sides to conduct dialogues.

Launched in 2005, the Beijing-Tokyo Forum is an annual event that serves as an important platform for interaction and exchanges between China and Japan.

