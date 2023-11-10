Top Chinese diplomat meets Japanese national security official
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Takeo Akiba, special adviser to the Japanese cabinet and secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat in Beijing on Thursday. They also held mechanism consultations on the China-Japan high-level political dialogue.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, elaborated on China's principled position on the current China-Japan relations and pointed out the right path to improve and develop China-Japan relations.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to abiding by the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan and striving to bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound and stable development. The two sides agreed to maintain communication on this issue.
Wang also expressed China's position and concerns on the release of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water to the sea, Taiwan, history and other areas, stressing that the Japanese side should translate its statement that it hopes to improve China-Japan relations into concrete actions as soon as possible.
