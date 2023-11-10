China urges Japan to honor statement about seeking constructive, stable ties

Xinhua) 10:44, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that Japan will honor its statement about seeking constructive and stable relations with China, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to confirm whether the Chinese and Japanese governments are considering a meeting between the leaders on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in the United States next week.

Wang also said that it is hoped that Japan will create the environment and atmosphere needed for bilateral ties to improve and grow and for the two countries to engage in high-level exchanges.

