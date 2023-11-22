China, Uruguay eye new cooperation opportunities

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 260 representatives of Chinese and Uruguayan businesses attended on Tuesday a symposium on trade cooperation between the two countries and they exchanged views on new opportunities for cooperation.

The economic and trade cooperation between China and Uruguay has developed rapidly, with bilateral trade volume reaching 7.44 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, 60 times that of the time when the two countries established diplomatic ties, said Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, at the symposium.

The two sides could build more cooperation platforms, tap the potential of trade in goods, unleash new drivers of cooperation in trade in services, and strengthen exchanges in the digital economy, information technology, and cultural tourism, said Ren.

Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou said at the symposium that he hopes the two sides will reach more long-term agreements, further strengthen practical cooperation in various fields and make greater contribution to the long-term development of bilateral relations.

