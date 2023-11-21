Uruguayan president's China visit will bring bilateral relations to new heights: FM spokesperson

November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou's visit to China will elevate bilateral practical cooperation to a higher level and bring bilateral relations to new heights, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou is on a state visit to China from Nov. 20 to 24. It will be President Lacalle's first visit to China.

When asked to introduce President Lacalle's visit and China's expectation for the visit, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing that during the visit, President Xi will host a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for President Lacalle. The two heads of state will hold talks to jointly blueprint the future growth of bilateral relations and have in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual interest. They will also jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will meet with President Lacalle, Mao said.

"Uruguay is an important country in South America. Our two countries enjoy a profound traditional friendship," Mao said.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Uruguay, she said, noting that over the past 35 years, especially since the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2016, bilateral relations have made good progress and delivered tangible benefits to both peoples.

"We believe this visit will further consolidate our traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust, elevate practical cooperation to a higher level, and bring our relations to new heights," Mao said.

