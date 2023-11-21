Trending in China | Tai Chi: Exercise, philosophy, and spirituality in Chinese culture

People's Daily) 13:25, November 21, 2023

Tai Chi, an integral aspect of Chinese cultural tradition, encompasses more than just exercise—it is a philosophy and spiritual practice. By engaging in Tai Chi, practitioners can attain physical well-being, mental serenity and spiritual vitality.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

