Trending in China | Tai Chi: Exercise, philosophy, and spirituality in Chinese culture
(People's Daily) 13:25, November 21, 2023
Tai Chi, an integral aspect of Chinese cultural tradition, encompasses more than just exercise—it is a philosophy and spiritual practice. By engaging in Tai Chi, practitioners can attain physical well-being, mental serenity and spiritual vitality.
