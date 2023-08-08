National Fitness Day: Chinese Tai Chi

Chinese Tai Chi has a history of over 300 years.

It is a traditional physical practice in China based on traditional philosophical ideas, including the balance between Yin and Yang and the unity of heaven and man.

Tai Chi is characterized by relaxed and circular movements, associated with breath control and the maintenance of a neutral and upright mind.

Today, it is mainly middle-aged people and elderly people who are interested in Tai Chi.

However, some young people also practice it.

There are many schools of Tai Chi.

In China, there are five major schools of Tai Chi: Chen, Yang, Wǔ, Wú and Sun.

This trendy sport promotes a healthy lifestyle and is an integral part of Chinese culture.

According to incomplete statistics, Tai Chi has spread to over 150 countries and regions around the world, of which 80 have built Tai Chi clubs, with hundreds of millions of practitioners.

