NYC youth group to host event celebrating World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

NEW YORK, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A Tai Chi youth group will host a free event next week to celebrate the World Tai Chi and Qigong Day in New York City, the United States.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Mineral Springs in the city's Central Park.

Participants of all ages are invited to attend, and will have the opportunity to follow Tai Chi workshops led by two-time world champion master Sitan Chen, and students from the Sitan Tai Chi and Martial Arts School.

The workshops will cover various forms of Tai Chi, including traditional and contemporary sets. No prior experience or equipment is necessary, but participants are encouraged to bring a Tai Chi fan if they have one.

The Tai Chi Youth Group is a youth-led organization comprising NYC students who are enthusiastic about martial arts. They aim to utilize the sport to promote community engagement and intercultural understanding through performances and workshops, and have competed in national-level competitions and showcased their skills at significant events, such as the Times Square Ball Drop in NYC.

Tai Chi and Qigong are traditional Chinese sports with an extensive history. Currently, there are over 3 million Tai Chi and Qigong practitioners in the United States alone.

The World Tai Chi and Qigong Day falls on the last Saturday of April, and is celebrated in many countries across the world.

