Vicky's Vlog: Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi
By Wang Zi (People's Daily App) 13:16, November 21, 2023
The second edition of the Global Media Congress opened on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the theme of “Facilitating global business connections and brand reinvention in the new media landscape.” What did it look like? Come check it out!
