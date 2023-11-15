2nd Global Media Congress opens in UAE capital

Xinhua) 09:29, November 15, 2023

DUBAI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The second edition of the Global Media Congress opened Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the official news agency WAM reported.

UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered an opening speech to the three-day conference held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

He said media could foster international cooperation and the sharing of essential values and interests, with a role in highlighting human achievements in a way that crosses boundaries of nationality, ethnicity, religion and culture.

A total of 13,556 industry insiders, including journalists, media leaders, and experts from around the world, have registered for participation at this year's event, according to information published on its official website.

The congress will include dedicated sessions involving 170 speakers on various topics related to the media industry, with major themes on sustainability, innovation and the latest technologies in the media sector, sports media, and youth, education and the future of media.

Following a successful first edition in 2022, this year's event will also feature an exhibition, during which leading international and local brands will showcase the latest tech, products and services in the media industry.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)