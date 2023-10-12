Xinhua president meets with Reuters counterpart

Xinhua) 08:47, October 12, 2023

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with visiting Reuters President Paul Bascobert in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with visiting Reuters President Paul Bascobert in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that Reuters was the first international mainstream news agency to establish a cooperative relationship with Xinhua, Fu said that over the past 66 years, exchange and cooperation of the two sides have achieved fruitful outcomes in various areas.

Fu expressed the hope that the two sides will further consolidate mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance cooperation of various areas, including the application of new technologies in the media field.

In the face of future challenges, the two sides should better shoulder the media responsibility of facilitating communication among all parties and send more positive messages to the world, he said.

Fu also introduced the preparations for the 5th World Media Summit, to be held later this year, and invited Reuters to attend the event.

Noting that Xinhua is one of the world's leading international news agencies, Bascobert said he is impressed by Xinhua's development in various respects, and expressed his hope that the two sides will further advance their cooperation.

As one of the co-founders of the World Media Summit, Reuters will give full support to the 5th World Media Summit, said Bascobert.

