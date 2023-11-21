Home>>
31,000 telecom scam suspects in total handed over to China from Myanmar
(Xinhua) 13:02, November 21, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 31,000 suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody to date in a crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, the Ministry of Public Security announced Tuesday.
