31,000 telecom scam suspects in total handed over to China from Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:02, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 31,000 suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody to date in a crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and affecting Chinese citizens, the Ministry of Public Security announced Tuesday.

