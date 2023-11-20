Languages

Monday, November 20, 2023

Explore cutting-edge technologies showcased at China Hi-Tech Fair

By Ai Wen, Zhang Wenjie, Fanny Pittemans, Sun Hongyu, Tian Yi (People's Daily Online) 16:03, November 20, 2023

The China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) is currently the largest and most influential scientific exhibition in China.

Join us in exploring some of the cutting-edge technologies showcased here!

