Explore cutting-edge technologies showcased at China Hi-Tech Fair

16:03, November 20, 2023 By Ai Wen, Zhang Wenjie, Fanny Pittemans, Sun Hongyu, Tian Yi ( People's Daily Online

The China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) is currently the largest and most influential scientific exhibition in China.

Join us in exploring some of the cutting-edge technologies showcased here!

