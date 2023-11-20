Home>>
Explore cutting-edge technologies showcased at China Hi-Tech Fair
By Ai Wen, Zhang Wenjie, Fanny Pittemans, Sun Hongyu, Tian Yi (People's Daily Online) 16:03, November 20, 2023
The China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) is currently the largest and most influential scientific exhibition in China.
Join us in exploring some of the cutting-edge technologies showcased here!
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
