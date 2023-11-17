Global exhibitors share opportunities at 25th China Hi-Tech Fair

People's Daily Online) 17:15, November 17, 2023

The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. The five-day event boasts an exhibition area spanning 500,000 square meters and has attracted 4,925 enterprises from 105 countries and regions, making it the largest in its history.

The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicks off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Exhibition areas have been set up at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen's Futian district and Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Bao'an district.

The Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center is hosting an exhibition that brings together multinational companies, industry leaders, listed companies, unicorns, and potential unicorns from countries including Russia, Australia, South Korea, Germany, and France. This exhibition showcases next-generation information technology, highlighting the latest achievements, development trends, and applications in related industries.

Photo shows an exhibition area of the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

After 25 years of growth, the CHTF has become an important platform for companies from around the world to share opportunities in China.

The Nuremberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Germany, has been arranging for German companies to participate in the CHTF almost every year since its first edition in 1999.

Armin Siegert, head of the Department for International Economic Affairs of the Nuremberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the CHTF provides a platform for German companies to enter the Chinese market. He is hopeful that more German small and medium-sized innovative companies can engage in exchanges and cooperation with Chinese enterprises through this platform.

Tsukuba city in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, is a sister city of Shenzhen and an old friend of the CHTF. Tsukuba has participated in the CHTF for six consecutive years with its companies since 2014. This year, two companies from the city brought their cutting-edge products to the fair.

Photo shows booths of Hungarian companies at the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

"The CHTF is highly significant for us as it allows Polish companies to present their technology-related products and services," said Monika Kolpaczynska, business development manager at the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, expressing hope that this fair will enable Polish enterprises to establish partnerships with their Chinese counterparts and gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market.

Mattia del Vecchio, a representative from an environmental company in Italy, said, "We look forward to cooperating with Chinese enterprises to advance technological innovation and environmental protection, and providing sustainable solutions for the Chinese market, while fostering a mutually beneficial outcome."

Photo shows booths of South Korean companies at the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

Shenzhen, the host city of the CHTF, has become a prominent center for innovation, entrepreneurship, and high-end manufacturing in China over the past 25 years.

Majid Najafiani, head of the Iranian delegation at the fair, is attending the CHTF for the sixth time, bringing a delegation of 10 Iranian companies, with most of them participating in the event for the first time.

"We come here to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in technological innovation. The CHTF provides a comprehensive industrial chain, encompassing research institutions, innovative companies, material and component manufacturers, end product manufacturers, and even government organizations. We come here not only to buy and sell products, but also to establish long-term partnerships," said Najafiani.

An exhibitor demonstrates a precision machining tool at the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

A total of 132 activities, including forums and agreement signing ceremonies, are scheduled to take place during the 25th CHTF, which is expected to witness the release of over 680 new achievements and a record in business transaction value.

Photo shows the booth of Shenzhen's Guangming district at the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), which kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 15, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)

