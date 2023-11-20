Home>>
China reveals logos for four crewed space missions in 2024
(Xinhua) 08:38, November 20, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has revealed logos for four crewed missions of the country's space program in 2024, namely the launches of the cargo craft Tianzhou-7 and Tianzhou-8, and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-18 and Shenzhou-19, according to the China Manned Space Agency on Sunday.
