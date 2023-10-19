Home>>
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-17 crewed spaceship
(Xinhua) 13:59, October 19, 2023
JIUQUAN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Shenzhou-17 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket was transferred to the launching area on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.
According to the CMSA, the facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned. The spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future.
