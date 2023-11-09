European Space Agency releases Euclid's first photos
This image provided by the European Space Agency on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the space telescope Euclid's view of the Perseus cluster of galaxies. The European Space Agency released Euclid's first photos on Tuesday. (European Space Agency hand out via Xinhua)(ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
This image provided by the European Space Agency on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the space telescope Euclid's view of globular cluster NGC 6397. The European Space Agency released Euclid's first photos on Tuesday. (European Space Agency hand out via Xinhua)(ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
This image provided by the European Space Agency on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the space telescope Euclid's view of irregular galaxy NGC 6822. The European Space Agency released Euclid's first photos on Tuesday. (European Space Agency hand out via Xinhua)(ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
This image provided by the European Space Agency on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the space telescope Euclid's view of spiral galaxy IC 342. The European Space Agency released Euclid's first photos on Tuesday. (European Space Agency hand out via Xinhua)(ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
This image provided by the European Space Agency on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the space telescope Euclid's view of the Horsehead Nebula. The European Space Agency released Euclid's first photos on Tuesday. (European Space Agency hand out via Xinhua)(ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
Photos
