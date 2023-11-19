Chinese FM expounds on China-U.S. summit, Xi's attendance at 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 09:23, November 19, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday briefed the media on Chinese President Xi Jinping's talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and his attendance at the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that it is widely believed that President Xi's trip has attracted worldwide attention, which has added stability to the China-U.S. relations, brought new impetus to the Asia-Pacific cooperation and injected positive energy into the international and regional landscape.

President Xi pointed out in San Francisco, China and the United States should assume a new vision, noting that the two countries should jointly develop a right perception, jointly manage disagreements effectively and appreciate each other's principles and red lines, jointly advance mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries and jointly promote people-to-people exchanges, said Wang, adding that this has built together five pillars for China-U.S. relations and established the "San Francisco vision" oriented toward the future.

Reaffirming the five commitments he made at the Bali summit, President Biden said that the United States does not seek a new Cold War, it does not seek to change China's system, it does not seek to revitalize alliances against China, it does not support "Taiwan independence," and that it has no intention to have a conflict with China, Wang said.

Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, more than 20 important results have been achieved in the meeting, including the establishment of a working group on counternarcotics cooperation and the agreement to resume, on the basis of equality and respect, high-level communication and institutional dialogue between the two militaries, and to jointly promote the success of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai, Wang said.

Wang said that the San Francisco summit meeting stands as a major event in the history of China-U.S. relations as well as in international relations, and is conducive to advancing their relationship in the direction of healthy, stable and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Wang called on the two sides to be soberly aware that the China-U.S. relationship has never been smooth sailing. There are still many deep-seated and structural problems, and many risks and challenges that need to be addressed jointly, he said, noting that San Francisco should not be the finish line but a new starting point.

During the visit, President Xi was invited to a welcome dinner jointly hosted by friendly organizations in the United States, during which he delivered an important speech, stressing that the foundation of China-U.S. relations was laid by our peoples, the door of China-U.S. relations was opened by our peoples, the stories of China-U.S. relations are written by our peoples, and the future of China-U.S. relations will be created by our peoples, Wang said.

President Xi's cordial interactions once again with friendly personages from all walks of life in the United States made us feel deeply that the foundation of China-U.S. friendship is still there, the momentum of exchanges remains and the prospect of cooperation is promising, he added.

President Xi made an in-depth review of the inspiration from the course of Asia-Pacific cooperation, pointing out that openness and inclusiveness are the defining feature of Asia-Pacific cooperation, development for all is the overarching goal of Asia-Pacific cooperation and seeking common ground while shelving differences is the best practice of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

On how to build the next "golden 30 years" in Asia Pacific, President Xi called for innovation-driven, open, green development, and inclusive development that delivers benefits to all. He also called for high-quality growth to promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future so that the fruits of modernization are widely shared.

Wang said that during the visit, President Xi delivered a written speech to the APEC CEO Summit, and on many occasions extensively and intensively introduced the essence and world significance of Chinese modernization to all sectors in the United States and APEC participants.

President Xi pointed out that China's economy has been steadily recovering and turning for the better, and its growth rate is among the highest among major economies of the world, Wang said, adding that China remains the most powerful engine of global growth.

President Xi stressed that China's resolve to foster a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment will not change, and China's policy of providing equal and quality services to foreign investors will not change, Wang noted.

He said that the attitude sends a strong signal of China's high-level opening-up and boosts the confidence of all parties in continuing cooperation with China.

