Interview: Close cooperation between business communities important impetus for U.S.-China ties

06:34, November 18, 2023 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The close cooperation between U.S. and Chinese business communities serves as an important force in promoting relations between the two countries, Frank Meng, chairman of Qualcomm China, told Xinhua in an interview on Thursday.

"Over the past 30 years, Qualcomm has been developing in China. We have always cooperated with our Chinese partners to compete in the global market," Meng told Xinhua during APEC Leaders' Week 2023, which is held in San Francisco, the United States, from Nov. 11 to 17 with the theme of "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All."

Qualcomm has always worked together with its Chinese partners to jointly grow in the global market, Meng said.

"We know that we can only achieve success by supporting the success of our partners," he said.

"We cherish such cooperation environment very much, and we are also working hard to continue meeting each other halfway," Meng told Xinhua.

He voiced the hope to build a closely connected digital economy and more connected world through technologies.

Qualcomm has maintained close cooperation with Chinese enterprises over the years to promote technological development and the launch of products in the global market.

Such strategic cooperation in wireless communication has also enabled Qualcomm to lead in global competition, according to Meng.

Qualcomm, a leading global company in next-generation wireless technologies headquartered in San Diego, California, entered the Chinese market in the 1990s and has been strengthening its business presence in China for nearly 30 years.

