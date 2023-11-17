China sees 41,947 new foreign-invested firms in January-October

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 41,947 new foreign-invested companies were established in China during the first 10 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Friday.

The figure marked a 32.1 percent increase from the same period a year earlier.

