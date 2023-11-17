Home>>
China sees 41,947 new foreign-invested firms in January-October
(Xinhua) 19:40, November 17, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 41,947 new foreign-invested companies were established in China during the first 10 months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Friday.
The figure marked a 32.1 percent increase from the same period a year earlier.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China retains strong appeal for investment
- Chinese investment important for Angola's industrialization: official
- China's non-financial ODI up 18.7 pct in first nine months
- China's stable, trusty business environment draws global firms in digital age: Denodo CEO
- China's fixed-asset investment up 2.9 pct in first 10 months
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.