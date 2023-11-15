Home>>
China's fixed-asset investment up 2.9 pct in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 10:31, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 2.9 percent year on year in the first ten months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
