China's fixed-asset investment up 2.9 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 10:31, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 2.9 percent year on year in the first ten months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

