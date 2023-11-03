China's stable, trusty business environment draws global firms in digital age: Denodo CEO

People's Daily Online) 15:24, November 03, 2023

As China intensifies its efforts to attract foreign investment and provide policy support for foreign-funded enterprises, an increasing number of these enterprises view China as a key market for their global growth and remain bullish on investment prospects in the Chinese market. In this video, People's Daily Online speaks with Angel Viña, CEO and founder of Denodo Technologies, discussing the opportunities for foreign enterprises in China and the outlook on digital transformation.

