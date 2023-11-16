Thailand's starters against China in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Xinhua) 20:33, November 16, 2023

BANGKOK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Following is the starting list of Thailand against China in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier here on Thursday:

Goalkeeper: 23-Patiwat Khammai

Defenders: 3-Theerathon Bunmathan, 5-Kritsada Kaman, 14-Pansa Hemviboon, 19-Tristan Do

Midfielders: 6-Sarach Yooyen, 7-Supachok Sarachat, 11-Bordin Phala, 18-Chanathip Songkrasin, 21-Pokklaw A-nan

Forward: 17-Suphanat Mueanta

