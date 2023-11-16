Home>>
Thailand's starters against China in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier
(Xinhua) 20:33, November 16, 2023
BANGKOK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Following is the starting list of Thailand against China in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier here on Thursday:
Goalkeeper: 23-Patiwat Khammai
Defenders: 3-Theerathon Bunmathan, 5-Kritsada Kaman, 14-Pansa Hemviboon, 19-Tristan Do
Midfielders: 6-Sarach Yooyen, 7-Supachok Sarachat, 11-Bordin Phala, 18-Chanathip Songkrasin, 21-Pokklaw A-nan
Forward: 17-Suphanat Mueanta
