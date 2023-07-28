2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: China vs. Haiti
Spectators cheer for team China before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Players of China sing the national anthem before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Supporters cheer for team China before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Substitution players of team China react before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Starters of team China enter the field of play before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Starters of team China react before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Starters of Haiti react before the group D match between China and Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide, Australia, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
