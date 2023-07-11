We Are China

Chinese players attend training session prior to 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Xinhua) 09:12, July 11, 2023

Wang Shuang (R) and Wu Haiyan of China attend a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Shen Mengyu of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Goalkeeper Zhu Yu (R) of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Head coach Shui Qingxia (2nd R) watches as players attending a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Xiao Yuyi of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Wang Shuang (2nd L) of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Wu Haiyan, Xiao Yuyi and Zhang Linyan (L to R) of China attend a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Zhang Rui of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Goalkeeper Pan Hongyan of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

Dou Jiaxing of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)

