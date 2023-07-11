Chinese players attend training session prior to 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Wang Shuang (R) and Wu Haiyan of China attend a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Shen Mengyu of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Goalkeeper Zhu Yu (R) of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Head coach Shui Qingxia (2nd R) watches as players attending a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Xiao Yuyi of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Wang Shuang (2nd L) of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Wu Haiyan, Xiao Yuyi and Zhang Linyan (L to R) of China attend a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Zhang Rui of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Goalkeeper Pan Hongyan of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Dou Jiaxing of China attends a training session prior to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Adelaide of Australia, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Xie Sida/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Coach Shui urges Chinese players to "face challenges with smile" at women's World Cup
- China announce squad for FIFA Women's World Cup
- Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award
- Interview: China's captain expects to show their own style in Women's World Cup
- FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023: Chile vs. Haiti
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.