FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023: Chile vs. Haiti

Xinhua) 14:54, February 22, 2023

Isidora Olave (L) of Chile vies with Nerilia Mondesir of Haiti during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Sonya Keefe (L) of Chile vies with Kerly Theus (C), goalkeeper of Haiti, during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Yenny Acuna (R) of Chile vies with Betina Petit-Frere of Haiti during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Batcheba Louis (R) of Haiti is shown a yellow card by the referee during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Daniela Zamora (L) of Chile vies with Dougenie Joseph of Haiti during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. Haiti was qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning the match 2-1. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Players of Haiti celebrate after scoring during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. Haiti was qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning the match 2-1. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Roseline Eloissaint (L) and Ruthny Mathurin of Haiti celebrate after a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. Haiti was qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning the match 2-1. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Melchie Dumonay (front) of Haiti celebrates after scoring with teammates during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. Haiti was qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning the match 2-1. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Melchie Dumonay (front) of Haiti celebrates after scoring with a teammate during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. Haiti was qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning the match 2-1. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Members of Team Haiti celebrate after a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. Haiti was qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time after winning the match 2-1. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Fans of Chile cheer for their team during a group B play-off tournament match between Chile and Haiti for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

