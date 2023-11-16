Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in after sharp rise

Xinhua) 19:13, November 16, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed slightly lower Thursday, as investors locked in profits after the Nikkei index logged its sharpest rise in 13 months the previous day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 95.29 points, or 0.28 percent, from Wednesday at 33,424.41, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 4.60 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 2,368.62.

In the Tokyo market, profit-taking was dominant especially for high-priced stocks as investors sought to cash in on gains made yesterday when the Nikkei 225 index surged over 2 percent to regain the 33,000 level for the first time in two months, analysts said.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by retail, pharmaceutical and food issues.

Semiconductor-testing device maker Advantest lost 87 yen, or 1.8 percent, to 4,710 yen, while medical equipment maker Terumo fell 41 yen, or 0.9 percent, to 4,690 yen, as they were sold after recent surges.

