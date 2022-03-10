People enjoy cherry blossoms in Tokyo
People relax under cherry blossoms near the Kyunaka River in Tokyo, Japan, on March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows cherry blossoms near the Kyunaka River in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People play under cherry blossoms near the Kyunaka River in Tokyo, Japan, on March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People view cherry blossoms near the Kyunaka River in Tokyo, Japan, on March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows cherry blossoms near the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photo taken on March 9, 2022 shows cherry blossoms near the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
People view cherry blossoms near the Kyunaka River in Tokyo, Japan, on March 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Photos
