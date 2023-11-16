Death toll rises to 26 in north China coal mine company building fire

Xinhua) 15:10, November 16, 2023

TAIYUAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Death toll has risen to 26 after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, according to rescuers.

The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.

More than 60 people have been sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Xian Jiangnan)