Passing down traditional Chinese craftsmanship through time

People's Daily Online) 10:19, November 16, 2023

Suzhou embroidery, one of the four famous embroidery types in China, has a history dating back to the Three Kingdoms period (220-280 AD). In 2006, it was designated as a national intangible cultural heritage item.

FIYTA has incorporated the ancient and beautiful handicraft of Suzhou embroidery into the watch design, combining modern high-tech watchmaking with the traditional charm of Suzhou embroidery. It preserves traditional craftsmanship with the passage of “time”.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Wu Chengliang)